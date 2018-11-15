Maggi wrapper return offer: Grab 1 free Maggi Noodles packet under Nestlé India’s noble initiative; here’s how

Under the latest scheme, customers will be given a free MAGGI Noodles packet for for every 10 empty MAGGI noodle wrappers they return.

In a bid to curb plastic waste, Nestlé India has launched a ‘MAGGI Wrappers return’ scheme under which Maggi noodles consumers can grab a free Maggi packet. Under the latest scheme, customers will be given a free MAGGI Noodles packet for for every 10 empty MAGGI noodle wrappers they return. The project has been launched on a pilot basis in Dehradun and Mussoorie.

“Nestlé India as part of its various plastic waste management initiatives has also launched a MAGGI Wrappers return scheme as a pilot project in Dehradun and Mussoorie for consumers, by working with around 250 retailers in the region, who shall collect MAGGI Wrappers. Consumers are given a packet of MAGGI Noodles for every 10 MAGGI noodle wrappers they return,” to Nestlé India Spokesperson told FE Online, adding that Indian Pollution Control Association will collect these wrappers from the retailers and responsibly dispose them. “We are hopeful that this will bring about a behaviour change in consumers and help create awareness for responsibly disposing plastic waste and prevent littering,“ the spokesperson added.

Also read: Share market LIVE updates: Sensex, Nifty trade flat with minor gains; Vodafone Idea tanks 8%, Grasim dips 7%

Nestlé India’s initiative comes even as the firm’s brands Maggi was named among the top brands causing plastic pollution as consumers were not disposing of empty packs efficiently in one of the country’s most-visited hill stations in Uttarakhand. A recent brand audit by Gati Foundation noted that there was rampaging plastic pollution caused in Mussoorie due to Maggi products.

“We followed up on the brand audit with retail outlet audit focussing on the roadside shacks popularly called as ‘Maggi points’ on the Mussoorie Dehradun Highway. We also conducted a three-day field visit to study the problem of plastic pollution created by the Maggi packets,” Anoop Nautiyal, Founder Chairperson, Gati Foundation said in a recent report.