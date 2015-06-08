Maggi noodles effect: FSSAI orders testing of other noodle brands

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has ordered testing of other food products like noodles, pastas and macaroni manufactured by companies including Nestle, ITC, among others, saying the safety of all other such products in these categories has not been assessed as per the Product Approval procedures.

“The various test results on Maggi and some other similar products have raised serious health concerns. It would be advisable to draw regulatory samples for similar products for which product approvals have been granted by FSSAI,” said a statement issued by the FSSAI.

“The safety of all other such products in these categories has not been assessed as per the Product Approval procedures. As such, the same are unauthorised and illegal and cannot be intended for human consumption,” it added.

The development comes after several states banned the famous ‘2-minute’ instant food brand as tests showed them containing taste enhancer MSG (Mono Sodium Glutamate) and lead in excess of the permissible limits.