Maggi, KitKat, Munch yet again Nestle’s profit drivers; continue winning streak of previous quarter

Continuing the winning streak from the previous quarter, Nestle\u2019s popular products - Maggi noodle brand and KitKat and Munch chocolates - are yet again the drivers behind Nestle\u2019s growth for Q1 with healthy profit levels. Announcing the Q1 results for Jan-Mar, Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestl\u00e9 India said, \u201cWe have continued on the track of volume-led growth with our iconic brands like Maggi, KitKat and Nestl\u00e9 Munch delivering strong performances.\u201d This is an echo of the company\u2019s previous quarter results (Q4FY18) where MD had said, \u201cBrands like Maggi, Nescafe, KitKat, Munch and Everyday continued to deliver strong performances.\u201d However, Maggi, which has been a fan favourite for years, is still embroiled in proceedings with the Supreme Court for the alleged presence of lead. Nestle India said in a statement that the legal proceedings in the Maggi Noodles issue are currently on before the apex court. Maggi got into the lead controversy in 2015 after authorities reported the presence of lead in Nestle\u2019s leading product. Nestle, however, has maintained that Maggi does not have lead. The company backed the claim with results from NABL (National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories) accredited labs. Also Read:\u00a0Maggi, Kitkat continue to be fan favourites; remain Nestle\u2019s golden egg laying\u00a0hen The Indian arm of Switzerland based Nestle has also said in the quarter results that it is looking to venture into the organic food market. The company is expected to launch products in \u2018Milk Products and Nutrition\u2019 category in the coming months, Nestle India MD said. Nestle, which has three products in the category currently, is catching up to the organic trend as this will be the company\u2019s first offering marketed under \u2018organic\u2019 label. The new offering is \u201cin line with our vision to provide exciting options rooted in nutrition, health and wellness,\u201d Nestle India MD said. As of now, Nestle retails Baby and me, Ceregrow and Nangrow food nutrition products. Nestle has recorded a 9% increase in its total sales, globally. In India, Nestle witnessed a growth of over 10%. Also, with Rs 463 crore, the company\u2019s profits swelled by 9.25%. Nestle has also clocked in a total income of Rs 3,076.14 crore, it said in a statement.