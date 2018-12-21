Madras HC suspends online drug sale ban

In a temporary relief to online pharma companies, the division bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday suspended the single-judge order banning the online sale of medicines till it gives the final order in the matter.

The division bench of justice M Satyanarayanan and justice P Rajamanickam suspended the earlier order, acting on the appeal filed by a clutch of online pharma companies, seeking quashing of the ban order. The order was suppose to have come into operation at 10:30 am on Thursday.

The single bench of justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana on Monday had passed an order directing the Centre to notify the rules before January 31, 2019 and asked the online pharmacies to get approval from the authorities for their operations post notification of the rules. Till then, the court said, the stay on online sales of medicines would prevail.

However, the judge, after the pronouncement, conceding to the request of the companies, had said that the order passed against online sales will not be given effect till 10.30 am on December 20, allowing time for the online pharmacies to go for an appeal.

Reacting to the division bench order, Pradeep Dadha, founder and CEO, Netmeds.com, said: “We are extremely happy with the Madras High Court order suspending the ban on online sale of medicines. This ruling validates our commitment of providing affordable and accessible medicines to customers across the country. As a fully licensed pharmacy, Netmeds.com is committed to adhering to all the guidelines and standards as prescribed under the Drugs and Cosmetic Act of 1940.”