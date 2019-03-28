Madras HC adjourns Sterlite Copper’s fresh petition till April 23

Sterlite Copper, in its affidavit, further highlighted that on an average the company spends around Rs 60 crore annually on its maintenance and quadrennial turnaround shutdown activities for improving the asset care quality and safety/environment standards in the unit.

The Madras High Court has adjourned Sterlite Copper’s fresh petition seeking interim relief in form of access to the Tuticorin plant to April 23, 2019. The writ petitions filed by Sterlite Copper, a unit of Vedanta Limited, came up for hearing at the Madras high court on Wednesday, wherein Sterlite Copper’s legal counsel had put forward an urgent request to grant interim relief for care and maintenance.

In response to a query, the company in a statement confirmed the developments stating its legal counsel brought it into notice that Sterlite Copper is being continuously targeted and propagated in the negative light and that it is part of a vicious design.

The legal counsel also informed the court that thousands of people have been unemployed since the closure of the plant and the reopening of the plant is not only an industrial issue today, but a common cause for the welfare and a dignified livelihood of the people of Tamil Nadu.

Sterlite Copper, in its affidavit, further highlighted that on an average the company spends around Rs 60 crore annually on its maintenance and quadrennial turnaround shutdown activities for improving the asset care quality and safety/environment standards in the unit. After hearing the arguments from both sides, the high court adjourned the company’s request to April 23, 2019, the statement added.

It is interesting to note that more than 150 impleading petitions have been also filed by 16 parties, including that of villagers, downstream industries, employees, contract labourers, contractors’ association, suppliers’ association, transporters’ association, self-help groups among others for early reopening of the 4,00,000- tonne per annum plant at the earliest. The plant has been shut since May 2018 due to environmental violations.

Earlier this month, Vedanta group filed a fresh writ petition after an order by the Supreme Court in February. Vedanta had to file a fresh writ petition at the Madras HC following the Supreme Court’s February order, wherein it ruled that the NGT did not have the jurisdiction to grant relief to Vedanta (directing TN PCB to allow reopening of the copper smelter plant). It also directed the company to approach the Madras HC again with a fresh writ on merit basis.