Macrotech announces tie-up to invest $1 billion in Mumbai project

Written by FE Bureau
Macrotech Developers
The first project is a 110-acre logistics and industrial park development at Palava in Mumbai. (Representational image)

Mumbai-based Macrotech Developers, which markets its properties under Lodha brand, on Wednesday announced a partnership with Bain Capital and Ivanhoe Cambridge to develop a green digital infrastructure platform.Together, they will establish a pan-India presence in the digital infrastructure space that includes logistics, light industrial parks and in-city fulfilment centres. It will be a joint investment of roughly $1 billion to create around 30 million sq ft of operating assets. Each of the three partners will have about 33% of equity interest in the property ownership, while Macrotech will lead the development, operations and management of the assets.

Abhishek Lodha, MD & CEO, Macrotech, said: “With the rapid digitisation of our economy and the progress of ‘Make in India’ combined with the China + 1 strategy of most global manufacturers, we see there is a huge demand for Grade-A digital infrastructure in our country.”

The first project is a 110-acre logistics and industrial park development at Palava in Mumbai. The platform has already started looking at the pan-India acquisitions of land and developed and under-development projects in these asset classes.
“We see a sustained, thematic opportunity to support India’s journey to a digital-first economy with high-quality infrastructure, which we believe can have a very positive impact on communities, consumers and businesses in India,” Ali Haroon, MD at Bain Capital, said.

