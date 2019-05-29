Mackenzie Bezos joins Warren Buffett, Bill Gates: Pledges half her wealth to philanthropy

Mackenzie Bezos, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has pledged half of her wealth to the non-profit organisation started by Warren Buffett and Bill Gates. World\u2019s third richest woman, Mackenzie Bezos owns a fortune worth $36 billion. She is one of the 19 people to join the philanthropist cause on Tuesday which calls for the richest people to give away their fortunes in the lifetime or in the wills. Called The Giving Pledge, the organisation was founded in 2010 and currently has 204 wealthiest families and individuals listed for various causes. This is what inspired her According to Mackenzie Bezos\u2019 letter on The Giving Pledge, a book by the author Annie Dillard titled The Writing Life, inspired her into pledging her fortune. She said that the text was underlined and starred like all of the words that have inspired her most over the years. \u201cAnything you do not give freely and abundantly becomes lost to you. You open your safe and find ashes,\u201d says the author, adding that the impulse to save something for the future is actually a signal to spend it in the present. However, Mackenzie believes that it is not just the money that can be shared with others. \u201cTime, attention, knowledge, patience, creativity, talent, effort, humor, compassion,\u201d are also the resources that people can pull from their safes, she said. Mackenzie Bezos became one of the richest women after her divorce with Jeff Bezos. Indians on the list The Giving Pledge has been joined by people from 23 countries and India is also among them. Indian American businessman Manoj Bhargava, who is the founder and CEO of Innovations Ventures LLC; Indian born American businessman Romesh Wadhwani, who is the CEO of Symphony Technology Group; Keralite Sunny Varkey and Sherly Varkey who are Dubai-based education entrepreneur; Dr BR Shetty and Dr CR Shetty who operate several companies in UAE; Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar Shaw; Rohini and Nandan Nilekani and Wipro Ltd\u2019s Azim Premji are the Indians who have joined the Bill Gates and Warren Buffet organisation.