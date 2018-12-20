M&A deal values saw sharp uptick in 2018, says report

Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) deal values have seen a sharp uptick in 2018 with valuations touching $96.9 billion compared to $73.2 billion in 2017, driven by a surge in inbound deals and distressed M&A, says a Kotak Investment Banking report.

In value terms, domestic deals have increased by about 69% in last two years primarily driven by distressed M&A. The sharp spike in current year is primarily on the back of a few large transactions like the Walmart-Flipkart deal.

There has also been an increase in transactions in the digital (driven by Walmart-Flipkart) and basic material sector (driven by IBC), says the report.

The efficacy of the NCLT process has led to increased opportunities in the IBC and pre-IBC phase for investment banks.

Recent examples include ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel’s proposed $6 billion acquisition of Essar Steel, Tata Steel’s near-$6.8 billion acquisition of Bhushan Steel, among others.

Divestment by large corporates or multinational corporations (MNCs) increasingly looking at unlocking value in business via divestment of non-core assets provide a significant opportunity to domestic players and other MNCs to strengthen their foothold in the country, it stated.

“With increasing depth and maturity in the market, investors will increasingly participate in deals involving majority stake/control, or a clear path to control. Pharma and Consumers (segments) may see increased activity on the back of potential consolidation,” the report said.

Robust continued M&A values are expected and the resurgence of the “domestic acquirer” is likely to be a continuing theme, according to the report.

On the private equity (PE) side, the report pointed out that strategic and secondary sales have contributed to 85% of the exit activity in 2018.

“PE funds are perfectly placed to undertake large complex transactions in the prevailing landscape. Sovereign Wealth Funds and Pension Funds may play a more active role as Indian PE matures,” the report indicated.