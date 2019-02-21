M&A activity remains muted in January 2019: Grant Thornton

Deal activity remained muted in January 2019, with mergers and acquisitions (M&A) values deflating 85% to $2.3 billion, compared with $15.14 billion in the same period last year, according to the Dealtracker report by Grant Thornton.

January 2018 recorded four billion-dollar deals totalling $13.9 billion, compared with only one such deal in January 2019 which was valued at $1.3 billion, the report said.

“Domestic deal activity saw a sharp decline, both in terms of deal volumes by 41% and values falling from $12.6 billion to $385 million year-over-year.

“On the cross-border front, volumes remained muted while the transaction values declined, resulting in deceased average deal size in January 2019,” it said.

The pharma, healthcare and biotech sectors led the deal activity accounting for more than half of the total deal value, driven by the Radiant–Max Healthcare deal amounting to $1.3 billion, Grant Thornton said.

Pankaj Chopda, director, Grant Thornton India, said consolidation for creating leadership position, sale of non-performing business and expansion to new geographies were the underlying themes for key transactions last month.

“Though the Union Budget has attempted to create a favourable deal environment, deal activity is expected to be tepid for the part of the year considering the domestic political uncertainty and global economic conditions,” Chopda said.

The report said the overall fall in deal activity can also be attributed to the recent uncertainty around trade and Brexit, current fiscal conditions due to exchange rate volatility and rising crude oil prices that have resulted in absence of big-ticket transactions compared to January 2018.

January 2019 recorded one deal in the billion dollar category and four deals were valued over $100 million each, together capturing 87% of the total M&A deal values.

The average deal size reduced significantly to $64 million from $322 million in January 2018 and $234 million recorded in December 2018, it said.