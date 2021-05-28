M&M Q4 consolidated PAT at Rs 1,635 cr; FY21 profit at Rs 3,702 crore

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 74,278 crore for the financial year, as against Rs 75,382 crore in 2019-20.

Home-grown farm equipment and utility vehicles major Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M) on Friday posted a consolidated profit-after-tax (PAT) from continuing operations at Rs 1,635 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021. The company had reported a consolidated net loss from continuing operations of Rs 588 crore in the same period of the last fiscal, M&M said in a regulatory filing.

The consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 21,456 crore during the January-March quarter under review as against Rs 16,315 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal, it added. For the entire 2020-21 fiscal, the company reported a consolidated PAT of Rs 3,702 crore as compared with Rs 2,713 crore in 2019-20. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 74,278 crore for the financial year, as against Rs 75,382 crore in 2019-20.

On a standalone basis, the automaker reported a PAT of Rs 48 crore for the fourth quarter ended march 31, 2021. The Mumbai-based firm had reported a net loss of Rs 2,502 crore in the March quarter of FY20. Its revenue from operations during the quarter stood at Rs 13,512 crore as against Rs 9,144 crore in the same quarter of FY20. The company’s board recommended a dividend of Rs 875 (175 per cent) per share of the face value of Rs 5 each for FY21.

“Our associates deserve all the credit for an outstanding performance in a tough year. Our primary focus has been “people first”, keeping our associates and our communities safe. We have delivered our promise on capital allocation actions and have seen very positive results. We are now focused on growth… across our core businesses, growth gems and digital platforms,” M&M Managing Director and CEO Anish Shah said.