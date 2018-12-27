Luxury is more than picking an expensive product off the shelf; event to showcase bespoke experiences

From left – Jay Makhijani, Akash Sheth (MD , Luxury Lifestyle Weekend) and Romil (A Club).

For a discerning eye, luxury is carefully crafted, bespoke in a way. Those who appreciate that shiny gleam of their supercar and the suave and debonair appeal of a classic timepiece will know that luxury does not scream ‘expensive’. It’s tailor-made. Akash Sheth, Managing Director of Magnanimous Group, knows that, and probably that’s why he is coming up with the second edition of the Luxury Lifestyle Weekend in the financial and entertainment capital of the country – Mumbai.

The event, spread over three days during 22nd Feb-24th Feb, 2019 will host over 100 brands, across 10 categories, including marquee names such as Christie’s, Franck Muller, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Forevermark, Kérastase, Ferrari, G.H.Mumm Champagne, The Glenlivet, Adil I Ahmad – The Palace Collection, among others. Akash Sheth brings his experience executing over 100 world class events for brands such as Rolls Royce, Cartier, Christian Dior Beauty, Ferrari, Jo Malone, Maserati among others, to showcase tailor-made luxury to the visitors.

Akash Sheth talks to Preity Athwal of FE Online ahead of the event to talk about what can the high- flying visitors expect. Here are excerpts:

Luxury is seen as exclusive, personal, customised in a way. How do you see luxury?

Luxury is fairly subjective and personal for all. For me, it ranges from an exclusive experience that is not so easily accessible to sometimes a great product that is bespoke and tailor-made for my taste. Sometimes it’s the legacy the product carries and the pleasure I derive from experiencing or owning it and many times it’s the excitement in experiencing something that’s scarce. With time and space both becoming limited in the fast-paced world – sometimes luxury is just the liberty of being able to do what you want at any given time and space. Experiences are becoming more of a priority for me as an individual versus just picking up a luxurious product off the shelf.

What brands can we expect at LLW?

We are aiming to have over 145 brands in the luxury lifestyle space across ten categories. As we did with edition one; we will curate a mix of international and Indian leading brands that have something unique to offer. With brands like Christie’s Art and Watches, Ferrari, Mercedes-Benz, Millwood Kane International, Jumeirah Hotels and Resorts, Ayia Napa Marina, Panerai, Franck Muller, Jo Malone, Aveda, Alexander McQueen and Balmain by Le Mill, Mehernosh Heeramaneck and Renu Oberoi amongst a host of others, this will be an unmissable weekend.



Three days of exclusive, luxury experiences that took place at JioGarden, BKC in Mumbai from 9th – 11th March, 2018. The Luxury Lifestyle Weekend 2019 will take place during 22nd Feb-24th Feb at the same place.

Spanning three days, LLW is a long event in the maximum city, what’s the “X-Factor” that could make someone attend an event like LLW?

X-factor will be the experiences these leading brands create at LLW. With unique and limited edition carnets brought in by brands internationally to never-seen-before collections and products displayed by leading Indian brands. LLW is a show that allows the invitees to engage and experience with the best in their category.

How is it any different from other luxury expos?

We are not just an expo and in fact, it is a word we tend to avoid when defining LLW. We are a true weekend that brings together the best brands, curated food and dining, master classes and power panels that are educational and bring in thought leadership as well as some of the best international entertainment over three days. There’s something interesting for every part of the discerning audience that we cater to while the look and ambience is at par with globally leading luxury platforms.

You brought together brands from different industries. What’s the common goal?

Whilst we are a B2C show, we’ve realised that edition I built a huge opportunity for a B2B platform within LLW given most brands resonate with the same consumers and demographics. The power of over 100 brands across 10 categories bringing in their top consumers and clients onto one platform is unbeatable when the synergies and experiences created are on point.

Will other cities in India get to have their own Luxury Lifestyle Weekend?

This is edition II for us in Mumbai and with everything going as per plan, our edition 3 will be in Delhi in 2019. Given our platform size, we don’t want to do larger LLW’s in other cities for now and will be creating smaller platforms that suit our bandwidth and markets, both.

We are excited and whilst we aim to become larger every year, we will never miss the balance of having the right brands participating and will not dilute the brand mix or positioning.