Luxembourg awards Order of Merit to Rajat Dalmia

Rajat Dalmia being honoured by ambassador of Luxembourg Jean Claude Kugener

Rajat Dalmia, honourary consul of Luxembourg in Kolkata, was awarded the ‘Order of Merit of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg’ for his “continuing loyal and long-standing services” for more than 12 years, as per a release issued by Luxembourg embassy in New Delhi.

At a ceremony hosted by the Ambassador of Luxembourg Jean Claude Kugener, he applauded Dalmia’s efforts in reinforcing bilateral ties between the European nation and West Bengal and recalled that Luxembourg is the 16th foreign direct investor in India.

He said some Luxembourg companies have very strong ties in Bengal.

Dalmia said, “I can’t say enough to express my appreciation having this great honour bestowed on me. I receive it with humility, it’s a great great honour for me. I thank the Ambassador and his entire team at the embassy for continuously guiding me to serve in my best capacity in bringing Luxembourg closer to the eastern part of India and I look forward to continue fostering strong ties between the two regions.”

Dalmia is the director of Quality Tea Plantations, and is also associated with various companies, including the Dalmia Real Estate and Dealers, Ishita Holdings, Quality Leisures and Lifestyles and e-Quality Productions, among others. He is an executive committee member of the Tea Association of India, as well the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), New Delhi, and the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) in Kolkata.

The Luxembourg Consulate in Kolkata has jurisdiction over the states of West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Sikkim and Tripura.