Lux Industries’ Q4FY23 profit declines 57.7% at Rs 31.21 crore, revenue up 21.9%

Lux Industries posted revenue from operations at Rs 715.19 crore, up 21.9 per cent as against Rs 586.91 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous year.

Written by Tanya Krishna
Lux Industries’ fiscal fourth quarter profit fell 57.7 per cent to Rs 31.21 crore.

Lux Industries’ fiscal fourth quarter profit fell 57.7 per cent to Rs 31.21 crore in comparison to Rs 73.76 crore in the fourth quarter of FY22. It posted revenue from operations at Rs 715.19 crore, up 21.9 per cent as against Rs 586.91 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous year. The company EBITDA was at Rs 42.2 crore, up 60.5 per cent on-year. Lux Industries posted total income during the quarter at Rs 725.11 crore as against Rs 592.96 crore in the same quarter previous year. And the total expenses for the quarter was at Rs 684.19 crore in comparison to Rs 491.76 crore in Q4FY22. 

The Board also recommended a final dividend at 250 per cent, that is, Rs 5 per equity share of the face value of Rs 2 each for the financial year ended March 2023. Lux Industries also announced the appointment of Ajay Nagar as the chief financial officer and key managerial personnel of the company with immediate effect, that is, from 30 May 2023. 

First published on: 30-05-2023 at 19:14 IST

Stock Market