Luthra & Luthra Law Offices rebranded as ‘L&L Partners’

Luthra & Luthra Law Offices has rebranded itself as ‘L&L Partners’ to “reaffirm inclusiveness and recognise the contributions of its founder, partners, associates and support staff in creating a leading institution”, according to a press release. The new logo – the ‘Guiding Star’ — is inspired by the North Star, which represents the firm’s role as a trusted adviser that enables its clients to navigate new horizons with reliable and innovative solutions, the release added.

The firm’s founder and managing partner Rajiv K Luthra said, “In a dynamic economic and policy environment, change is the only constant. Therefore, it is important to evolve proactively and continue to innovate to support our clients with integrity and steadfastness.” The new logo and brand were unveiled at a function in New Delhi by Bollywood actor Aamir Khan.