Lupin posts Q1 profit at Rs 453.33 crore against year-ago loss, reports growth across all key markets

Pharma major Lupin Ltd posted a profit of Rs 453.33 crore during the first quarter of FY24 as against a loss of Rs 86.82 crore during the corresponding quarter of FY23. It posted revenue from operations at Rs 4814.06 core, up 28.6 per cent in comparison to Rs 3743.84 crore during Q1FY23. The company EBITDA stood at Rs 879.10 crore. While the company posted a total income of Rs 4836.89 crore during the quarter in review, the total expenses during the period was at Rs 4278.10 crore.

The pharma company said that its personnel cost was 17.8 per cent of sales at Rs 844.40 crore compared to Rs 773.00 crore in Q1FY23. Manufacturing and other expenses were 31.0 per cent of sales at Rs 1472.40 crore. Further, investment inR&D for the quarter was at Rs 367.90 crore (7.8 per cent of sales).

In terms of balance sheet, Lupin’s operating working capital was at Rs 5194.60 crore as on June 30, 2023. Capital expenditure for the quarter was Rs 117.10 crore and net debt as onJune 30, 2023 stood at Rs 1309.90 crore