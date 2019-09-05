Lupin inks $700 million licence agreement with Boehringer

KRAS mutations occur in one in seven of all human metastatic cancers, making it the most frequently mutated cancer-causing gene with mutation rates of more than 90% in pancreatic cancers

Lupin on Wednesday announced it has entered into a licensing agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim to develop its MEK inhibitor compound as a potential targeted therapy for patients with difficult-to-treat cancers.

The partnership aims to develop Lupin’s lead MEK inhibitor compound in combination with one of Boehringer’s innovative KRAS inhibitors for patients with gastrointestinal and lung cancers harbouring a broad range of oncogenic KRAS mutations.

According to a company statement, the total value of the deal is more than $700 million, which includes an upfront payment of $20 million to Lupin and potential additional payments for successful achievement of defined clinical, regulatory and commercial milestones. Additionally, Lupin is entitled to receive double-digit royalties on sales of the product.

The collaboration has a strategic goal to focus on patients with gastrointestinal or lung cancers defined by KRAS mutations and sub-populations that currently need more effective therapeutic options. KRAS mutations occur in one in seven of all human metastatic cancers, making it the most frequently mutated cancer-causing gene with mutation rates of more than 90% in pancreatic cancers, more than 40% in colorectal cancers and more than 30% in lung adenocarcinomas.

Commenting on the partnership, Nilesh Gupta, managing director of Lupin, said, “With the success of our second new drug discovery programme in oncology, we have made a significant mark in bringing novel treatments to patients. Lupin’s MEK Inhibitor programme successfully cleared early clinical stages, demonstrating our capabilities in delivering world class innovation.”

Norbert Kraut, head of global cancer research at Boehringer Ingelheim, said: “The licensing of Lupin’s novel MEK inhibitor enables us to pair with our innovative KRAS inhibitors to develop new combination treatment concepts providing more effective and durable responses for patients with cancers, driven by activated KRAS, who currently have limited treatment options available.” Lupin posted a consolidated net profit of `303 crore for the first quarter of the current fiscal, up 49% over the same period last year.