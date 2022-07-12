Lulu Mall in Lucknow to have presence of over 300 brands

Spanning over 2.2 million sqft, the Lulu Mall in Lucknow is a project that boasts the presence of over 300 international and national brands. All stores and retail outlets are strategically centered so as to give the mall a distinctive shopping ambiance, according to a release. Catering to the diverse taste of consumers, the mall houses 15 fine dining restaurants and cafes, and a massive food court with 25 brand outlets. The food court is integrated with mobile charging facilities.



Lulu-owned Funtura provides a 65,000 sqft entertainment zone that will be unlike any other across the country. The cutting-edge VR-enabled arena will host a myriad assortment of video games, roller coasters and trampoline park. The hallmark of the mall will be the Lulu Hypermarket, which on completion will be the largest hypermarket in Uttar Pradesh.