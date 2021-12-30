Lulu Group investing Rs 500 crore to set up food processing plant in Greater Noida

The food processing plant will generate direct employment for 700 people and indirect employment for about 1500 people in the state.

The Middle East retail and food processing company Lulu Group has announced that it will set up a food processing plant in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh with an investment of Rs 500 crore.

The plant will be 100 per cent export-oriented food and agro-produce processing park and is expected to generate direct employment for 700 people and indirect employment for about 1500 people in the state, the company said.

At a formal event at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s office in Lucknow, the land allotment order for 20 acres was handed over to Lulu Group Chairman Yusuffali MA by Narendra Bhoosan, CEO Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority in the presence of the chief minister, Lulu Group ED Ashraf Ali MA and other top officials.

The company will be procuring and exporting around 20,000 tons of local fruits and vegetables annually to its hypermarkets around the world, from the new plant. The facility is expected to start operations in 8 months with a turnover of Rs 3000 crore.

In a statement, Yusuffali MA said, “We will be directly sourcing from the farmers of Uttar Pradesh, ensuring better revenues for the farmers.”

The company operates 220 hypermarkets and shopping malls in the Middle East, Egypt, India, Malaysia and Indonesia with a global workforce of over 57,000 employees.

Meanwhile, the company is also in the final stage of completing its other project in Lucknow – Lulu Mall, which is slated to be inaugurated in the first week of April 2022, the company confirmed.