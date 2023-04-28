Lufthansa to expand India operations; plans to start Munich-Bengaluru flights

Lufthansa on Thursday said it plans to expand operations in India by starting Munich-Bengaluru and Frankfurt-Hyderabad flights.

The new flights on the Munich-Bengaluru route will be operational three times a week, with the first flight scheduled on November 3. The flights from Frankfurt-Hyderabad will commence operations in winter. The airline will deploy the A350-900 aircraft on the Munich-Bengaluru route.

Speaking at a media interaction here, Harry Hohmeister, member of the executive board, head of global markets and network, Lufthansa Group Airlines, said the expansion underlines Lufthansa’s long-term vision to strengthen its footprint in the Indian market which has a massive growth potential in terms of air passenger traffic.

He said the airline is interested to be represented in the country’s MRO (maintenance, repair, and operations) segment and is also looking at deepening its ties with Air India. Currently, Lufthansa has more than 50 weekly services to India.