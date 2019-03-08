Lufthansa Europe, North America offer: Premium economy class tickets at discounted rates

As a part of its European destination routes, the airline is covering four capital cities.

Now, take Europe’s largest airline Lufthansa to travel to select European and North American cities at a discounted fare. Starting at Rs 85,800 for European routes and Rs 1,21,500 for North American routes, the prices include the return trip as well. The offer is valid till 15 March 2019 for travels until 30 June 2019, the airline said.

Detailed fares

As a part of its European destination routes, the airline is covering four capital cities — Rome (Italy), Copenhagen (Denmark), Madrid (Spain) and Amsterdam (Netherlands). All the flights are available only from Mumbai. The Mumbai-Rome route starts at Rs 85,800; Mumbai-Copenhagen at Rs 86,600; Mumbai-Madrid route for Rs 86,100 and Mumbai-Amsterdam at Rs 87,400.

Whereas, for its North American destinations, the company has covered Delhi-New York which starts at Rs 1,21,500; Mumbai-Boston which starts at Rs 1,22,000; Delhi-Washington starting at Rs 1,22,500; and Delhi-Seattle starting Rs 1,28,000.

Earlier, Lufthansa had said in October that the Indian aviation sector is very vibrant and the country is one of the strategic markets for Lufthansa. It had added that Lufthansa is constantly evaluating opportunities to expand capacity here, according to top officials of the German carrier, PTI had reported.

Meanwhile, India’s own budget airlines have been expanding in international realms as well. Previously, IndiGo had announced that it will start its operations in China, Vietnam, Myanmar, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States). Tata SIA’s Vistara too had entered in a code-sharing agreement with Japan Airlines, enabling its services in Orient.

Lufthansa Group and its carriers Lufthansa and SWISS currently offer 58 flights from four Indian gateways, namely Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru and Colombo (Sri Lanka), connecting to 343 destinations in more than 100 countries via its European hubs of Frankfurt, Munich and Zurich. The premium economy class offer is only available for Lufthansa flights.