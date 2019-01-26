L&T’s Q3 profit beats estimates

The heavy engineering and infrastructure major reported a good 37% year-on-year jump in the consolidated net profit of the firm to Rs 2,042 crore, while the revenue from operations for the quarter surged a smart 24% y-o-y to Rs 35,709 crore.

On the back of strong execution momentum in project businesses and robust performance in services segment, Larsen and Toubro (L&T) on Friday beat analyst expectations on all fronts for the three months ended December 31, 2018.

Strong performance by services and realty segment led to a 27% y-o-y growth in Ebitda to `4,000 crore.

Consequently, the Ebitda margins also expanded by 30 basis points to 11.2% during the quarter.

However, company’s fresh order intake declined 12% y-o-y to Rs 42,200 crore due to deferment of project awards in transportation infrastructure, heavy civil infrastructure and power businesses, leading to delays.