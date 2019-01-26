L&T’s Q3 profit beats estimates

On the back of strong execution momentum in project businesses and robust performance in services segment, Larsen and Toubro (L&T) on Friday beat analyst expectations on all fronts for the three months ended December 31, 2018.
On the back of strong execution momentum in project businesses and robust performance in services segment, Larsen and Toubro (L&T) on Friday beat analyst expectations on all fronts for the three months ended December 31, 2018.
The heavy engineering and infrastructure major reported a good 37% year-on-year jump in the consolidated net profit of the firm to Rs 2,042 crore, while the revenue from operations for the quarter surged a smart 24% y-o-y to Rs 35,709 crore.
Strong performance by services and realty segment led to a 27% y-o-y growth in Ebitda to `4,000 crore.
Consequently, the Ebitda margins also expanded by 30 basis points to 11.2% during the quarter.
However, company’s fresh order intake declined 12% y-o-y to Rs 42,200 crore due to deferment of project awards in transportation infrastructure, heavy civil infrastructure and power businesses, leading to delays.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.