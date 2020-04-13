L&T’s construction arm wins ‘large’ water management orders in Karnataka

The projects are designed to deliver water to about 29 lakh people.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday said its construction arm has won ‘large’ water management orders in Karnataka.

Though it did not specify the exact value of the contract, as per the company specification a large contract ranges between Rs 2,500 crore and Rs 5,000 crore.

“The Water & Effluent Treatment Business of L&T Construction has secured three Engineering Procurement Construction (EPC) Water Management orders from the Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Development and Finance Corporation (KUIDFC),” the company said in a statement.

It said the contracts are for ‘Design, Build, Operate, Maintain and Transfer of water supply systems in Hubballi – Dharwada, Kalaburagi and Belagavi cities of Karnataka. The projects are largely funded by the World Bank.

The projects aim to deliver continuous pressurized water supply (24X7) to consumers and achieve target NRW (Non-Revenue Water) by reducing losses through the development of suitable water infrastructure and utility improvements, the statement said.

The business has secured another EPC order from the Tiruchirappalli City Corporation to provide an underground sewerage scheme to added areas of Tiruchirappalli City Corporation Phase III, it said.

The scope of the project includes laying of sewer pipelines, construction of RCC Manhole, pumping and lifting stations and providing sewer connections to households, it added.