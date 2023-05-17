scorecardresearch
L&T’s construction arm bags multiple EPC orders in domestic market 

The buildings & factories (B&F) business of its arm Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Construction has won an order from a developer to construct residential towers in Thane, Mumbai, the infrastructure major said in a statement.

The company did not disclose the deal value.

Larsen and Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday said it has bagged ‘significant’ engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) orders from the domestic market for its buildings and factories business.

The scope of the work includes construction of core and shell works for five towers comprising ground, five podiums, 54 floors and allied parking areas. The project is to be executed within stringent timelines, the company said.

The company did not disclose the deal value. According to its project classification, significant orders range between Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore. Another order has been secured from a client to construct commercial office space in Bengaluru with an approximate built-up area of 16 lakhs sq. ft.

The scope of work includes civil works for the composite structure, warm shell finishes among others. The project is scheduled to be completed in 18 months, the statement added.

First published on: 17-05-2023 at 14:13 IST

