  • MORE MARKET STATS

L&T to deliver 22 oxygen generators to hospitals across India

By: |
May 5, 2021 11:20 AM

L&T said it is working on war footing to build medical grade oxygen generation units.

Larsen and ToubroL&T said of these, the parts of the first tranche of nine equipments will reach India by May 9.

Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday said it will soon deliver 22 oxygen generators to various hospitals across India to address the severe crunch of oxygen for COVID-19 patients in the country

“L&T will soon start delivering 22 oxygen generators to various hospitals in India, where the scarcity is most acute. These units will absorb air from the atmosphere before converting it into medical-grade oxygen and pumping it into pre-existing pipes in the hospitals,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

Related News

L&T said of these, the parts of the first tranche of nine equipments will reach India by May 9.

These will be progressively delivered from May 15 to hospitals that are in acute need and do not possess required infrastructure to receive bulk oxygen supply, the company added.

L&T CEO and MD S N Subrahmanyan said, “This is an unprecedented situation, and we are extremely pained by the consequences of the dire shortage of oxygen… Our teams in India and abroad have, with single-minded attention in the last few days, been able to procure the oxygen generators and other components to assemble PSA (pressure swing absorption technique) units”.

L&T said it is working on war footing to build medical grade oxygen generation units.

Each unit could cater to hospitals or medical facilities with over 1,750 beds, the company said, adding that these permanent units will serve the hospitals for the next 10-15 years.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

CoronavirusCovid VaccineCovid-19Larsen and Toubro
  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. L&T to deliver 22 oxygen generators to hospitals across India
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1India reaches out to US companies over investment in pharmaceutical, medical devices sector
2Google does it again, leaks the unannounced Pixel Buds A-Series early by accident
3Fake COVID-19 vaccine registration SMS can trick you into installing malicious app, steal your contacts to inflict more damage