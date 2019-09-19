L&T to create technology jobs in New Jersey

L&T-NxT, an initiative launched by the group in the space of industrial digitalisation, also has its office in Edmond, New Jersey

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Thursday said it will create more technology jobs in New Jersey, US to help global enterprises achieve their digital transformation goals. The announcement was made in the presence of Governor of New Jersey Phil Murphy, who is currently on a bilateral trade visit to India. Many L&T Group companies have presence in New Jersey. Larsen & Toubro Infotech and L&T Technology Services have their respective offices in Edmond, New Jersey, while Mindtree has its office in Warren, New Jersey.

L&T-NxT, an initiative launched by the group in the space of industrial digitalisation, also has its office in Edmond, New Jersey. “L&T, an Indian multinational engaged in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services reaffirmed its commitment to the State of New Jersey, USA by announcing focused efforts aimed to create more technology jobs in the state,” the company said in a statement.

Murphy said New Jersey serves as the ideal hub for leading brands in the technology landscape, given the global recognition it has received for presenting lucrative growth opportunities. “With India playing a crucial role in the evolution of digital technologies, we foresee a strong potential for mutual growth and economic cooperation. We are pleased to witness the contribution of L&T Group in the region and are confident that the group will continue to contribute to the path-breaking transformation in New Jersey in the years ahead,” the statement quoted Murphy as saying.

Jose Lozano, president & chief executive officer, Choose New Jersey, Inc, said New Jersey is committed to nurturing an ecosystem for technology companies where they can grow and innovate and contribute to the progress of the entire world, and assured support to L&T Group to flourish in the state.

“L&T enjoys a healthy legacy in the USA market and, particularly in the State of New Jersey, having worked with the region’s leading Fortune 500 companies. We are overwhelmed by the potential that the State of New Jersey offers as a business destination and we are excited to undertake strategic efforts aimed to sustain the region’s socio-economic advancement,” L&T Group Chairman A M Naik said. SN Subrahmanyan, chief executive officer and managing director, L&T said the company is working with several breakaway enterprises in New Jersey that are creating a global impact.

The company said it has created job opportunities for local professionals through various hiring programmes in the last three years. It added that L&T has launched programs designed to tap talent from the local fresher community. L&T has also partnered with local NGOs to create employment for under privileged students. Additionally, these hiring efforts have been further complemented by incorporating reskilling and training programs for the local talent, it said. Larsen & Toubro operates in 30 countries and has a revenue of over USD 21 billion.