L&T Technology Services joins Qualcomm program for smart city solutions

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) on Thursday said that it has joined a Qualcomm program to provide smart city solutions to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and system integrators. The community matchmaking program brings together smart solutions providers with municipalities or systems integrators looking to solve problems.

“L&T Technology Services has joined the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program to collaborate on providing smart ecosystem solutions and services to help global enterprises accelerate the digital transformation to smart urban infrastructure,” the company said in a filing to BSE. This can help drive additional value and integrate solutions with secure interoperability, edge processing and an ecosystem to deploy at scale, it said, adding that LTTS has expertise in smart ecosystems – smart cities, smart warehousing and smart manufacturing solutions.

“Together with Qualcomm Technologies’ global technology leadership in edge compute capability, cutting-edge processors and wide-area and local-area communications technologies, LTTS can offer a portfolio of digital offerings to address energy conservation, operational efficiency and digital transformation to cities, making them smarter and more sustainable,” as per the filing. The shares of L&T Technology Services were trading at Rs 1,705.45 a piece on BSE, up 4.61 per cent from the previous close.