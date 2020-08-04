  • MORE MARKET STATS

L&T Technology Services expands collaboration with Microsoft to offer workplace transformation solutions

By: |
Published: August 4, 2020 1:31 PM

The cloud-based smart buildings/campus/spaces solution helps monitor and manage building operations and optimise business metrics leveraging advanced IoT based Edge Analytics and machine learning algorithms, the engineering services company said in a statement.

L&T Technology Services, Microsoft, i-BEMS solution, Microsoft Azure, IoT, Microsoft Corporation,latest news on L&T Technology ServicesEarlier, LTTS had collaborated with Microsoft to develop a smart campus in Israel for a leading technology company, it said.

L&T Technology Services Ltd on Tuesday announced that it has expanded its collaboration with Microsoft Corporation and launched its enhanced version of the i-BEMS solution on Microsoft Azure focusing on creating digital experiences and intelligent space management.

The cloud-based smart buildings/campus/spaces solution helps monitor and manage building operations and optimise business metrics leveraging advanced IoT based Edge Analytics and machine learning algorithms, the engineering services company said in a statement.

Related News

Earlier, LTTS had collaborated with Microsoft to develop a smart campus in Israel for a leading technology company, it said.

The current expanded collaboration leverages Azure to enable i-BEMS to act as a ‘Facility Information Broker,’ unifying data from all systems making the building/campus a single entity rather than a heterogeneous collection of systems focused on employee health and safety and preservation of the immediate environment, the statement added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. L&T Technology Services expands collaboration with Microsoft to offer workplace transformation solutions
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Modi govt’s guarantee-free loans for MSMEs: These PSU banks offer maximum credit to small businesses
2Google Chrome browser now lets you create, sign and convert PDF files; how to use
3Adani group, Suraksha, Sunteck Realty submit EOI to acquire debt-laden HDIL