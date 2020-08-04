L&T Technology Services expands collaboration with Microsoft to offer workplace transformation solutions

Earlier, LTTS had collaborated with Microsoft to develop a smart campus in Israel for a leading technology company, it said.

L&T Technology Services Ltd on Tuesday announced that it has expanded its collaboration with Microsoft Corporation and launched its enhanced version of the i-BEMS solution on Microsoft Azure focusing on creating digital experiences and intelligent space management.

The cloud-based smart buildings/campus/spaces solution helps monitor and manage building operations and optimise business metrics leveraging advanced IoT based Edge Analytics and machine learning algorithms, the engineering services company said in a statement.

Earlier, LTTS had collaborated with Microsoft to develop a smart campus in Israel for a leading technology company, it said.

The current expanded collaboration leverages Azure to enable i-BEMS to act as a ‘Facility Information Broker,’ unifying data from all systems making the building/campus a single entity rather than a heterogeneous collection of systems focused on employee health and safety and preservation of the immediate environment, the statement added.