L&T Tech opens R&D centre in Canada

L&T Technology Services (LTTS), a subsidiary of Larsen and Toubro (L&T), has opened an Engineering Research & Development (ER&D) centre in Toronto, Canada. The firm also intends to hire over 100 engineers in the next 18-24 months for the centre.

The centre will cater to LTTS’ Canada-based clients for developing cutting-edge solutions in digital products and also act as a nearshore site for North America-based customers. The centre will initially focus on developing digital solutions for the transportation sector including railway engineering, for a global aerospace and rail major.

“Through this new centre, our customers in Canada and North America can leverage our cutting-edge technologies and digital products. LTTS is committed to building exciting opportunities in the Canadian business ecosystem, while strategically expanding its North American footprint,” LTTS CEO and MD Amit Chadha said.

Earlier this year, LTTS had opened an engineering design centre in Toulouse (France) and an ER&D centre in Krakow (Poland), as part of its strategic global business expansion plans.