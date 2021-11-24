L&T signs pact with Tamil Nadu govt to build data centre at Kanchipuram

Larsen & Toubro "has signed an MoU with the Government of Tamil Nadu to establish a data centre at Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu," the company said in a filing to the BSE.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday said it has entered into a pact with the Tamil Nadu government to establish a data centre in the state. L&T will establish 90 MW capacity data centres and associated units in a phased manner in Kanchipuram over the next five years. The company envisages to employ around 1,100 people — 600 direct and 500 indirect — in the project.

The Government of Tamil Nadu will provide uninterrupted power supply and other infrastructure support on a best-effort basis that will bring tangible economic and social benefits to the people of state.

“Tamil Nadu is on a growth trajectory, and we are delighted to partner with the Government of Tamil Nadu to propel this growth by building a data centre that will further trigger development by attracting investments and generating jobs for the people of Kanchipuram,” L&T CEO and MD S N Subrahmanyan said.

L&T will establish hyperscale data centres at Kanchipuram to provide comprehensive solutions and end to end data centre services, with multi-cloud managed and cyber security services, digital transformation integration services and application integration services. L&T said that it is using technology and innovation for sustainable growth.