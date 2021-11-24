L&T signs pact with Tamil Nadu govt to build data centre at Kanchipuram

L&T will establish 90 MW capacity data centres and associated units in a phased manner in Kanchipuram over the next five years.
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday said it has entered into a pact with the Tamil Nadu government to establish a data centre in the state. L&T will establish 90 MW capacity data centres and associated units in a phased manner in Kanchipuram over the next five years. The company envisages to employ around 1,100 people — 600 direct and 500 indirect — in the project.
Larsen & Toubro “has signed an MoU with the Government of Tamil Nadu to establish a data centre at Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu,” the company said in a filing to the BSE. The Government of Tamil Nadu will provide uninterrupted power supply and other infrastructure support on a best-effort basis that will bring tangible economic and social benefits to the people of state.
“Tamil Nadu is on a growth trajectory, and we are delighted to partner with the Government of Tamil Nadu to propel this growth by building a data centre that will further trigger development by attracting investments and generating jobs for the people of Kanchipuram,” L&T CEO and MD S N Subrahmanyan said.
L&T will establish hyperscale data centres at Kanchipuram to provide comprehensive solutions and end to end data centre services, with multi-cloud managed and cyber security services, digital transformation integration services and application integration services. L&T said that it is using technology and innovation for sustainable growth.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.