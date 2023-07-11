L&T signs master ship repair agreement with US Navy

L&T shipyard in Kattupalli near Chennai has been undertaking voyage repairs of the Military Sealift Command vessels. The shipyard is set to become a hub for repairs of US Navy ships, including battleships, for five years as the US Navy has signed a five-year master shipyard repair agreement (MSRA) with the company. The agreement marks yet another step in the growing relationship between the US and India, further strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries in the defence sector.

The first ship under the agreement to undergo steel repairs, USNS Salvor was received at L&T’s Kattupalli Shipyard for voyage repairs on Monday and its maintenance will be done in two weeks. It will return for a comprehensive repair for 90 days in November.

This is the third US ship coming to L&T Shipyard for voyage repairs. Earlier, voyage repairs of Marine Sealift Command (MSC) Fleet Support Ships – USNS Charles Drew and USNS Matthew Perry – were undertaken and completed on-time by L&T.

“This MSRA is yet another milestone in our ever-expanding U.S.-India partnership. This historic agreement is a direct outcome of the 2022 US-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue and demonstrates US commitment to utilize repair facilities on a regular basis at the L&T shipyard in Kattupalli,” said Judith Ravin, US Consul General in Chennai.

“This agreement marks a global recognition of our unmatched capabilities and facilities to undertake quality ship repairs and refits. We are happy to be of service to the US Navy and the Military Sealift Command,” said AT Ramchandani, Executive Vice President & Head, L&T Defence.

L&T’s Kattupalli Shipyard is equipped with a heavy ship-lift, multiple dry berths, and wet berths to concurrently enable building of new ships and undertaking repairs and refits. “It will not only be able to undertake quality ship repair jobs and refits on the vessels of the US Navy and the Military Sealift Command, but L&T’s global network of offices and facilities will contribute towards logistics support in supply chain management,” the company said.