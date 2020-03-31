L&T sets aside Rs 500 crore per month to support 1,60,000 contract workers

L&T is considering to transform all company-owned training centres and select establishments into isolation wards.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has set aside an outlay of over Rs 500 crore every month to support about 160,000 contract workers, to continue paying their wages during the ongoing lockdown and provide them food and basic amenities at labour camps, while maintaining the Covid-19 prevention and containment protocol.

The heavy-engineering major will also donate Rs 150 crore to the PM-CARES Fund, the company said in a statement.

L&T is considering to transform all company-owned training centres and select establishments into isolation wards. Exploring scopes to supply critical healthcare equipment to hospitals engaged in treating coronavirus patients, it has also committed to offer services of its community health and medical centres 24X7 and use ambulances to transport patients to nearest hospitals.

L&T Smart World & Communication, one of its business units, has installed smart technologies in over 20 major cities including Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Prayagraj, Ahmedabad, Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad. These technologies will help various state governments and local authorities fight the disease effectively.

AM Naik, L&T group chairman, said: “We are helping India’s fight against Covid-19 by way of immediate funding, and through a range of welfare initiatives, including converting our training schools into isolation centres. We are also leveraging our engineering and construction expertise to help the authorities deal with the crisis.”