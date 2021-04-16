L&T receives multiple orders across business segments

L&T's building and factories business has secured another order from a leading cement manufacturer to construct a 3.5 MTPA brownfield cement plant in Nimbahera, Rajasthan.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Friday said its construction arm has received multiple orders across business segments in the domestic and international market.

The company did not provide the value of the contracts but said the orders fall under the “significant” category, which ranges between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore according to the classification of contracts.

“The construction arm of L&T has secured orders from prestigious clients for its various businesses,” L&T said in a regulatory filing. The company said its power transmission and distribution business has won orders to design and construct two 132/11kV substations in Dubai, UAE.

The company added that the railways strategic business unit that resides within the transportation infrastructure business has won an order from the Central Organisation for Railway Electrification (CORE).

“This engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) package… involves 25 KV overhead electrification, power supply, signaling and telecommunication and associated works for railway lines in the Northeast Frontier Railway,” L&T added.

