L&T Q2 net profit beats estimates, rises 23% on-year to Rs 2,230 crore; Key figures in a nutshell

L&T reported a 23% on-year rise in consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 at 2,230 crore.

India’s major infrastructure behemoth Larsen & Tuobro’s Q2 net profit beat estimates, as net profit rose 23% on-year to Rs 2,230 crore. A CNBC TV18 poll had estimated Q2 net profit at Rs 1,690 crore. In the comparable period previous quarter, L&T has reported net profit of Rs 1,820 crore. The consolidated gross revenue of also recorded a robust rise of 21% on-year to Rs 32,081 crore, aided by improved execution in project businesses, strong growth in service businesses and recognition of revenue on completed performances in Realty business. We bring to you key figures in a nutshell from L&T’s Q2 results.

Also read: These blue chip pataka stocks could brighten your Diwali, up to 28% upside

L&T reported a 23% on-year rise in consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 at 2,230 crore, as compared to Rs 1,820 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Revenues rose 21% on-year to Rs 32,081 crore. “Growth was facilitated with improved execution in project businesses, strong growth in service businesses and recognition of revenue on completed performances in Realty business on application of IND AS 115 from 1″ April, 2018,” L&T said in a stock exchange filing.

L&T has recorded a strong order book growth of 46%, with order wins worth 41,921 crore at the group level during the quarter ended September 30, 2018 due to pick-up in domestic ordering activity. International orders at 8,268 crore constituted 20% of the total order inflow.

The Consolidated Order Book stood at Rs 2,81,166 crore as at September 30, 2018. International Order Book constituted 22% of the total Order Book.