L&T MD and CEO Subrahmanyan receives IIM-JRD Tata Award

Larsen & Toubro CEO and MD SN Subrahmanyan has been conferred the prestigious IIM-JRD Tata Award for ‘Excellence in Corporate Leadership in Metallurgical Industries’. With this, Subrahmanyan joins the league of Ratan Tata, E Sreedharan and Sajjan Jindal, who have received the coveted IIM-JRD Tata Award in the past.

Petroleum and steel minister Dharmendra Pradhan presented the award to Subramanyan at the 57th National Metallurgists’ Day held at Kovalam in Kerala recently.

“I am honoured to have received this prestigious award, which also comes as a recognition of L&T’s contributions to the Indian industry. We will continue in our endeavours to excel and set new benchmarks,” Subramanyan said.

The IIM-JRD Tata Award was instituted by the Indian Institute of Metals (IIM) in 2007. The award is conferred annually on the National Metallurgists Day.