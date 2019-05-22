L&T market cap to touch Rs 3 lakh crore in 5 years, says chairman AM Naik

Larsen & Toubro\u2019s standalone market capitalisation will touch Rs 3 lakh crore and its revenue will reach Rs 2 lakh crore in five years as strategic initiatives like L&T NxT have helped in making giant strides, group chairman A M Naik said. The recently launched L&T-NxT initiative is a technology platform that focuses on artificial intelligence, internet of things (IoT), virtual reality, augmented reality, geospatial solutions as well as cybersecurity. The $20-billion diversified L&T Group has a market cap of about Rs 2.5 lakh crore at present. \u201cFive years from now, I expect L&T standalone market cap to be in the range of Rs 3 lakh crore from the present of about Rs 2 lakh crore. L&T's revenue will then touch Rs 2 lakh crore from the present about Rs 1.4 lakh crore,\u201d Naik told PTI in an exclusive interview. Also read:\u00a0IL&FS initiates claim process for 70 group entities According to him, when he took over as L&T chief executive officer, the combined market cap was around Rsc 2,000 crore and it had now surged to Rs 2.5 lakh crore. He joined L&T in 1965 as a junior engineer and rose to the positions of CEO and managing director in 1999 and chairman in 2003. In 2017, he stepped aside from executive responsibilities and took over as group chairman. \u201cIt has grown so much. The sales were about Rs 5,000 crore (when he took over) and today it is Rs 1.4 lakh crore.\u201d \u201cI would say 88% of today\u2019s L&T has been created by me from a clean slate. What we inherited, no longer exist today and in a year or two, it (share of the inherited businesses) will come down from 12% to 2-3%. Remaining, we would have closed or sold,\u201d he said.