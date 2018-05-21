​​​
  3. L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering bags orders for setting up two fertilizer plants in Bihar, Jharkhand

L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering bags orders for setting up two fertilizer plants in Bihar, Jharkhand

L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering in consortium with TechnipFMC has bagged two orders from Hindustan Urvarak and Rasayan Ltd for setting up two fertilizer plants.

By: | New Delhi | Published: May 21, 2018 11:20 AM
L&T, larsen and toubro, Hydrocarbon, fertilizer, fertilizer plants, L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering, BSE The engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) contracts are for setting up two fertilizer plants at Barauni (Bihar) and Sindri (Jharkhand).

L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering in consortium with TechnipFMC has bagged two orders from Hindustan Urvarak and Rasayan Ltd for setting up two fertilizer plants. “L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering (LTHE), a wholly owned subsidiary of… Larsen & Toubro Ltd, in consortium with TechnipFMC, has won two significant orders from Hindustan Urvarak and Rasayan Ltd (HURL), a joint venture company of IOCL, NTPC, CIL, FCIL and HFCL,” Larsen and Toubro (L&T) said in a BSE filing.

The engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) contracts are for setting up two fertilizer plants at Barauni (Bihar) and Sindri (Jharkhand). LTHE’s scope of work, worth in excess of Rs 3,800 crore, consists of two 2,200 TPD Ammonia plants, it added.

Both the projects shall be executed concurrently. Shares of Larsen and Toubro were trading 0.84 per cent up at Rs 1,327.15 on the BSE.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top