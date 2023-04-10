L&T hydrocarbon business bags significant order worth Rs 1,000- 2,500 crore

Larsen & Toubro (L&T), on Monday, announced that it has secured a significant order in the range of Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,500 crore for its hydrocarbon business under its AdVENT (Advanced Value Engineering and Technology) business vertical. The order is for license plus engineering, procurement and construction (L – EPC) of a Technical Ammonium Nitrate (TAN) plant along with Weak Nitric Acid (WNA) plant at Gadepan, Kota, Rajasthan from Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited (CFCL), a leading fertilizer company in India, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The TAN and WNA plants have the capacities of around 40,000 Metric Tons (MT) p.a. and 2,10,000 MT p.a. respectively. The plants will be built under a technology license from CASALE S.A. which is a privately owned company from Lugano, Switzerland. According to the company statement, mega project implies an order worth more than Rs 7,000 crore, major project is worth Rs 5,000- Rs 7,000 crore, large project means order in the range of Rs 2,500 and Rs 5,000 crore, and the significant project means order worth Rs 1,000- Rs 2,500 crore.

A multinational company, L&T is organised under Offshore, Onshore, Construction Services, Modular Fabrication and AdVENT & Asset Management verticals. Earlier last month, L&T announced that it had won major contracts in the range of Rs 5,000- Rs 7,000 crore for its hydrocarbon business, from an overseas client. “The scope of work comprises engineering, procurement, construction & installation of offshore structures and upgradation of existing facilities,” it had said. Shares of L&T hit a fresh one-year high of Rs 2319.90 in Monday’s trade. The stock is up nearly 7 per cent in a week and nearly 21 per cent in the last 3 months.