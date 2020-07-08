L&T Finance arm closes $100-million external commercial borrowing from Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank

The development marks AIIB’s first loan to a non-banking financial company (NBFC) in India, the company said.

L&T Infrastructure Finance Company, a subsidiary of L&T Finance, has bagged a $100-million external commercial borrowing (ECB) loan from Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB). The company has received the first tranche of $50 million, of the total $100 million ECB, it said in a release. The loan proceeds will be used to on-lend to large and mid-scale wind and solar power infrastructure projects in India.

Dinanath Dubhashi, MD and CEO of L&T Finance, said, “Investments from an organisation like AIIB, that follows a stringent due diligence process of the company’s capacity, viability, past performance and regulatory compliances before any investments, reiterates our commitment to green project financing.”

L&T Finance had earlier disclosed that it had plans to raise up to Rs 2,000 crore by issuing preference shares through public offer or private placement.

The company will seek shareholders’ approval for the proposal at its annual general meeting (AGM) scheduled for July 28.

“Being the holding company, the company would need to raise funds for such infusion. The company would also need funds for its working capital requirements, including redemption of preference shares from time to time,” L&T Finance said.

L&T Finance had reported a 30% year-on-year (y-o-y) decline in net profit at Rs 385 crore in the March quarter. Income for the quarter under review rose to Rs 3,427 crore from Rs 3,384 crore a year ago.