L&T Fin Q1 net up 2%

L&T Finance Holdings (LTFH) on Friday posted a 2% year-on-year (y-o-y) increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 549 crore for the June quarter as a 27% y-o-y rise in financing costs offset some of the gains from a 16.4% y-o-y increase in total income. The non-bank lender’s total income stood at Rs 3,689 crore, led by a 30% y-o-y increase in its net interest income (NII) to Rs 1,369 crore. The total loan book of the lender grew 16% y-o-y to `99,904 crore, primarily led by a 55% y-o-y increase in its two-wheeler financing book.