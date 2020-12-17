L&T emerges lowest bidder for HPCL’s Rs 13,000-crore refinery projects in Rajasthan

HRRL is a joint venture between Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) and the government of Rajasthan with an equity participation of 74% and 26% respectively.

L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering (LTHE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro, has emerged as the lowest bidder for HPCL Rajasthan Refinery’s (HRRL) two engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning packages, namely Petro FCC and DFCU coming up at Barmer, Rajasthan, according to sources.

The combined value for the packages will be around Rs 13,000 crore.

Financial bids of Petrofac and L&T were opened by HRRL for the Petro FCC package, while there were three bidders in the fray for DFCU package — Tecnimont+JGC, Petrofac and LTHE. Petrofac’s bids were disqualified for both packages, sources said.

The scope of the projects involves the engineering, procurement, and construction of two critical process blocks of a 9 MMTPA integrated refinery-cum-petrochemical complex. The licensor for both blocks is TechnipFMC and the project management consultant is Engineers India. The capacity of Petro FCC is 2.9 MMTPA while that of DFCU is 1 MMTPA.