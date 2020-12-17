  • MORE MARKET STATS

L&T emerges lowest bidder for HPCL’s Rs 13,000-crore refinery projects in Rajasthan

By: |
December 17, 2020 8:54 PM

Financial bids of Petrofac and L&T were opened by HRRL for the Petro FCC package, while there were three bidders in the fray for DFCU package — Tecnimont+JGC, Petrofac and LTHE. Petrofac’s bids were disqualified for both packages, sources said.

HRRL is a joint venture between Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) and the government of Rajasthan with an equity participation of 74% and 26% respectively.HRRL is a joint venture between Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) and the government of Rajasthan with an equity participation of 74% and 26% respectively.

L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering (LTHE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro, has emerged as the lowest bidder for HPCL Rajasthan Refinery’s (HRRL) two engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning packages, namely Petro FCC and DFCU coming up at Barmer, Rajasthan, according to sources.

The combined value for the packages will be around Rs 13,000 crore.

Related News

Financial bids of Petrofac and L&T were opened by HRRL for the Petro FCC package, while there were three bidders in the fray for DFCU package — Tecnimont+JGC, Petrofac and LTHE. Petrofac’s bids were disqualified for both packages, sources said.

HRRL is a joint venture between Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) and the government of Rajasthan with an equity participation of 74% and 26% respectively.

The scope of the projects involves the engineering, procurement, and construction of two critical process blocks of a 9 MMTPA integrated refinery-cum-petrochemical complex. The licensor for both blocks is TechnipFMC and the project management consultant is Engineers India. The capacity of Petro FCC is 2.9 MMTPA while that of DFCU is 1 MMTPA.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. L&T emerges lowest bidder for HPCLs Rs 13000-crore refinery projects in Rajasthan
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Google is training computers to better understand more Indian languages
2Mutual fund assets to touch Rs 50 lakh crore by 2025: Crisil
3Google wins EU antitrust nod for $2.1 billion Fitbit deal