L&T donates ventilators

L&T has procured and supplied 24 ventilators in an effort to immediately alleviate the shortage of medical equipment in south Gujarat. In the backdrop of the increased numbers of positive cases requiring ventilator support, L&T provided the high-end ventilators to SMIMER, civil and other dedicated Covid-19 hospitals in south Gujarat.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.