L&T Construction bags significant orders worth Rs 1000 to Rs 2500 crore for its power transmission & distribution biz

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday said that it has bagged ‘significant’ orders in the range of Rs 1000 crore to Rs 2500 crore for its power transmission and distribution business in India and abroad. In a regulatory filing, L&T said that the business has won two orders for the upgrade of electrical networks in large industrial facilities in the Middle East. The scope of these orders involves establishing gas insulated substations with associated high voltage cable systems. The power transformers and control & protection systems are the other crucial elements that will be installed as part of the works, it said.

According to the company, the value of significant order is between Rs 1000 crore and Rs 2500 crore, large orders are worth Rs 2500 crore- Rs 5000 crore, major orders are in the range of Rs 5000 crore- Rs 7000 crore and mega orders are worth above Rs 7000 crore.

“Such complex projects require proven engineering and project management capabilities to meet the stringent safety, quality and schedule requirements. Secured on the back of demonstrated abilities to manage interface and shutdown related challenges, these orders reflect the customer trust in L&T,” the company said in the regulatory filing.

Another order for building a 765kV transmission line has been received in India, which will facilitate evacuation of renewable energy from the wind and solar energy hub being established around Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh.

L&T is a $23 billion company engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services and operated in over 50 countries worldwide.

Earlier last month, L&T posted its fiscal fourth quarter profit at Rs 3,986.78 crore, up 10.1 per cent from Rs 3,620.69 crore in the same quarter last year. It recorded revenue from operations at Rs 58,335.15 crore, registering an increase of 10.4 per cent from Rs 52850.67 crore in the fourth quarter of FY22.