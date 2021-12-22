  • MORE MARKET STATS

L&T Construction bags significant order from reputable developer

Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide.

Written By PTI
The residential business of buildings and factories has secured this order to construct one of the largest residential townships in Bengaluru. (File)
The residential business of buildings and factories has secured this order to construct one of the largest residential townships in Bengaluru. (File)

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday said its construction arm has bagged a significant order for its buildings and factories business from a reputed developer.

The scope of work includes design and construction of entire civil structure, including waterproofing, masonry, plastering and electrical conduiting, L&T said in a statement.

The residential business of buildings and factories has secured this order to construct one of the largest residential townships in Bengaluru.

“The project involves construction of 6,768 apartments spread across 39 towers… Additionally, the development entails 149 villas along with club houses, swimming pools and other amenity structures. The total built-up area will be 13.43 million sq ft,” the statement said.

The project is scheduled to be completed in 42 months, it added.

Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express Telegram Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

More Stories on
Larsen & ToubroLarsen and Toubro
Next Story
Central Bank of India, U GRO tie up for co-lending; aim to disburse Rs 1,000 cr to MSMEsfunds