L&T Construction bags significant order for its power distribution & distribution business in India, abroad

L&T Construction on Tuesday announced that its Power Transmission & Distribution Business has bagged new orders in India and abroad, in the range of Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

On the domestic front,it has secured an order to implement SCADA/DMS and related IT infrastructure for urban area power distribution systems in Gujarat. The scope also involves Information Storage & Retrieval, Front End Processing, Outage Management, Network Management, Dispatcher Training Simulation, Local Data Monitoring, etc. with the requisite security systems. Another order has been secured to build a 400kV Double Circuit Transmission Line in Jharkhand.

In the Middle East, the company has received an order for construction of a ±525kV High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) transmission segment. This link is part of a large capcity, Voltage Source Converter (VSC) based HVDC system that connects Neom Industrial City and Yanbu city in western Saudi Arabia, L&T said.

In the Sarawak region of Malaysia, it has bagged an order to establish a 275kV Substation which will help improve power supply reliability in major load centers on the northwest coast of the island of Borneo.

Larsen & Toubro is a USD 23 billion Indian multinational engaged in EPC Projects, Hi-Tech Manufacturing and Services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide. A strong, customer–focused approach and the constant quest for top-class quality have enabled L&T to attain and sustain leadership in its major lines of business for eight decades.

According to the company, the value of significant order is between Rs 1000 crore and Rs 2500 crore, large orders are worth Rs 2500 crore- Rs 5000 crore, major orders are in the range of Rs 5000 crore- Rs 7000 crore and mega orders are worth above Rs 7000 crore.

