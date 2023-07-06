scorecardresearch
L&T Construction bags significant EPC order for developing office space in Mumbai

L&T said that it has won a ‘significant’ order in the range of Rs 1000 crore to Rs 2500 crore from a multi-national company for developing office space in Mumbai, with an approximate built-up area of 14.85 lakh sqft.

Written by Tanya Krishna
L&T said that its buildings and factories fast business under the construction vertical has secured an EPC order. Image: Reuters

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said that its buildings and factories fast business under the construction vertical has secured an EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) order in Mumbai for an office space development using composite steel construction technology, it said in a regulatory filing. The engineering major added that it has won a ‘significant’ order in the range of Rs 1000 crore to Rs 2500 crore from a multi-national company for developing office space in Mumbai, with an approximate built-up area of 14.85 lakh sqft.

According to the company, the value of significant order is between Rs 1000 crore and Rs 2500 crore, large orders are worth Rs 2500 crore- Rs 5000 crore, major orders are in the range of Rs 5000 crore- Rs 7000 crore and mega orders are worth above Rs 7000 crore. “The project scope involves engineering, procurement & construction including civil works, composite steel, façade, MEP & external development activities to construct 6B+G+12 Floors,” it said. The project is scheduled to be completed in 2026.

Last month, L&T had announced that it had bagged ‘significant’ orders for its power transmission and distribution business in India and abroad. In a regulatory filing, it had said that the business has won two orders for the upgrade of electrical networks in large industrial facilities in the Middle East. 

Larsen & Toubro

First published on: 06-07-2023 at 07:18 IST

