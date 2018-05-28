​​​
  3. L&T Construction bags orders worth Rs 5,704 cr

L&T Construction bags orders worth Rs 5,704 cr

The company received another order from the Madhya Pradesh Jal Nigam Maryadit for the execution of Buxwaha Multi Village Rural Water Supply Scheme, as per the statement.

By: | Mumbai | Published: May 28, 2018 7:48 PM
L&T construction, L&T construction order, larsen and tourbo, LnT, l&t, lnt business, lnt construction arm, lnt engineering, lnt firm, industry Industrial conglomerate Larsen and Toubro (L&T) on Monday said its construction arm has bagged contracts worth Rs 5,704 crore for water and effluent treatment works in Madhya Pradesh. (Reuters)

Industrial conglomerate Larsen and Toubro (L&T) on Monday said its construction arm has bagged contracts worth Rs 5,704 crore for water and effluent treatment works in Madhya Pradesh. The projects include “two turnkey orders from the Narmada Valley Development Authority for the execution of Indira Sagar Project – Parwati Phase I and II and Kalisindh Phase I Micro Lift Irrigation Schemes”, L&T said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

Among others, the scope of work includes survey, design, procurement, construction and installation of pumping sets, it said. The company received another order from the Madhya Pradesh Jal Nigam Maryadit for the execution of Buxwaha Multi Village Rural Water Supply Scheme, as per the statement.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top