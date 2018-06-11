L&T Construction bags orders worth Rs 2,210 cr

“The remaining 5 cumecs of water will cater to domestic and industrial use in the Dewas, Ujjain and Shajapur districts of Madhya Pradesh” the company said in a BSE filing. (Reuters)

Engineering major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) today said its construction arm has bagged orders worth Rs 2,210 crore across business segments in the domestic market. L&T said its water and effluent treatment business has secured orders worth Rs 2,044 crore. “A major turnkey order has been received from Narmada Valley Development Authority (NVDA), Government of Madhya Pradesh, for the execution of Narmada – Kshipra multipurpose project to lift 15 cumecs of water from the Omkareshwar reservoir, of which 10 cumecs will help bring 30,000 Hectares of land under irrigation.

“The remaining 5 cumecs of water will cater to domestic and industrial use in the Dewas, Ujjain and Shajapur districts of Madhya Pradesh” the company said in a BSE filing. It has also received an order from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) for the execution of an Integrated Effluent Treatment Plant (IETP) for Visakh refinery modernisation project at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, its heavy civil infrastructure business has also won orders worth Rs 166 crore. Shares of the company were trading at Rs 1,350.60 apiece, up 0.52 per cent from the previous close on BSE.

