L&T Construction bags orders worth Rs 2,106 crore

By: | Published: December 5, 2018 12:46 PM

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Wednesday said its construction arm has bagged orders worth Rs 2,106 crore across various business segments in the domestic market.

larsen and toubro, larsen & toubro infotech ltd, larsen and toubro buyback, larsen and toubro news, larsen and toubro ownerL&T said water and effluent treatment business has received a design and build order from the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (AP CRDA).

The water and effluent treatment business have secured orders worth Rs 1,954 crore while L&T Geo-Structure business has secured orders worth Rs 152 crore, the engineering and construction major said in a regulatory filing.

“This order will be jointly executed by water effluent treatment business and transportation infrastructure business of L&T Construction,” it added. The business has also secured a turnkey order from the Jharkhand Urban Infrastructure Development Company Limited (JUIDCO) for execution of drinking water supply projects in the Hazaribagh and Ranchi districts of Jharkhand, the company said.

L&T GeoStructure business has secured an order from BHEL for the execution of pile caps, pedestals, piers, deep foundation-supported bridges and gallery, for a coal handling and ash handling plant of the 2×660 MW STTP at Ennore, Chennai. Shares of the company were trading at Rs 1,405.50 apiece, down 0.79 per cent, from the previous close on BSE.

