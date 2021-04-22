  • MORE MARKET STATS

L&T construction bags order from Oilfields Supply Company Saudi

By: |
April 22, 2021 11:12 AM

L&T on Thursday said its construction arm has bagged up to Rs 2,500 crore order from Oilfields Supply Company Saudi to design and build an oil and gas supply base.

larsen and tubro, L&T, Oilfields Supply Company Saudi, design and build an oil and gas supply base. , L&T new contract in Saudi, one of the World's largest oil and gas supply bases at King Salman Energy ParkL&T said the project involves constructing industrial facilities of different sizes

L&T on Thursday said its construction arm has bagged up to Rs 2,500 crore order from Oilfields Supply Company Saudi to design and build an oil and gas supply base. The company did not provide value of the contracts but said the orders fall under “significant” category which ranges between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore as per its classification of contracts.

“The buildings and factories business of Larsen & Toubro Construction has secured a significant contract from Oilfields Supply Company Saudi owned by the Dubai based Oilfields Supply Center Ltd to design and build one of the World’s largest oil and gas supply bases at King Salman Energy Park, Dammam, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia ” L&T said in a regulatory filing.

Related News

L&T said the project involves constructing industrial facilities of different sizes, an administration building, ancillary buildings, associated infrastructure and storage yards along with civil, structural and architectural works. The project is scheduled to be completed in 30 months.

M V Satish, whole time director and senior executive vice president (buildings), L&T said this project will act as a business incubator to support the oil and gas industry in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and help accelerate industrial growth in the energy sector.

“It has strategic significance for L&T too, marking our future growth in such a potential-rich market like the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” he added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. L&T construction bags order from Oilfields Supply Company Saudi
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Lifelong learning key to success: IBM chairman Krishna
2Smartphones: Samsung sole firm to qualify under PLI
3Gautam Solar doubles manufacturing capacity