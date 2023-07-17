L&T Construction bags order for its water & effluent treatment business from UP Govt

The Water & Effluent Treatment Business of L&T Construction on Monday announced that it has secured orders from the State Water & Sanitation Mission, Uttar Pradesh, to construct a water supply scheme for the Hanumanganj multi-group of villages in the districts of Ballia and Firozabad. The project involves automation including measurement of input and output water quantity and quality through suitable SCADA and other instrumentation works, it said in a regulatory filing.

The project will provide safe and potable drinking water to 50.85 lakh rural populations in the state and is part of a larger scheme of water supply projects planned by the UP Government with an aim to provide piped drinking water to every household.

Also Read Slide in small deals a big headache for IT firms; macro concerns continue to deter clients

“The scope of both the projects includes design and construction of 1 intake structure, 1 water treatment plant of capacity 148 MLD, transmission and distribution pipelines of 5534 Kms, 13 clear water reservoirs of aggregate capacity 25 ML, 504 overhead service reservoirs of aggregate capacity 115.4 ML, 13 pumphouses, 3.81 lakh house service connections and associated electromechanical and instrumentation works and 10 years operation and maintenance, it said.

L&T Construction is executing six surface water-based schemes and automated ground water based rural water supply projects in seven districts of Uttar Pradesh.

The company has also secured an order from the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) for Make-up Water System & Ash Disposal cum Ash Water Recirculation System (AWRS) Package at Talcher. This will include designing, engineering, supplying, construction, erection and testing and commissioning of the complete Make-up water system and Ash Disposal cum AWRS package as a part of NTPC’s expansion plan of Talcher Thermal Power Plant. The Make-up Water System is a critical component for efficient power plant operations, ensuring continuous and reliable water supply. L&T is a $23 billion multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services, and operates in over 50 countries worldwide.